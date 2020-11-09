D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.89B (+16.9% Y/Y).

Net orders is estimated to rise 30.8% while net sales orders seen at $5.11B; backlog estimate of $6.55B (21,790).

Gross margin on home sales is seen at 22.3%.

Over the last 1 year, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.