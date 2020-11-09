Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (-8.7% Y/Y).

For Q4, demand recovery, portfolio may aid Rockwell's EPS.

For 2021, adjusted EPS estimated at $8.01, sales estimate $6.67B.

Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.