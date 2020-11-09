CFRA analyst Firdaus Ibrahim lowers rating on ING Groep's (ING +15.5% ) ADSs to Hold from Strong Buy, as he sees increasing headwinds for the ING's 10%-12% ROE target.

Ibrahim also trims his EPS estimates to EUR 0.70 from EUR 0.75 for 2020 and to EUR 0.90 from EUR 0.95 for 2021.

Cites lower revenue, impairments on TMB equity stake and on capitalized software, and higher loan loss provisions.

Sees the potential for a higher dividend after the company lowered its CET1 ratio target to 12.5% from 13.5%, but Ibrahim doesn't see it happening anytime soon due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

