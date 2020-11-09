CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-55.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.97M (+3.6% Y/Y).

For Q4, adjusted EPS is estimated at $0.63 and revenue is seen at $136.4M.

Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.