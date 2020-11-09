Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.59M (+13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HCAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.