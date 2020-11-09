Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.90 (-119.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $489.26M (-48.8% Y/Y).

Lyft's ride-volume recovery may get pushed out; active riders in the quarter estimated at $12.8M; revenue/active rider is estimated at $38.66.

Cash and equivalents is seen at $787M.

Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 27 downward.