The European Union declares it will impose tariffs on $4B of U.S. goods including Boeing (BA +14% ) jets starting tomorrow in the long-running trade dispute between the two sides.

The tariffs will include a 15% duty on imports of all Boeing models, which will account for 44% of the $4B in levies, while other goods, including some agricultural products, processed agricultural products and industrial products, will be hit with a 25% tariff.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said given the U.S. decision last year to quickly impose tariffs and the fact the new administration does not take office until January, the EU decided it should not wait longer to impose the tariffs.

Dombrovskis has said the EU prefers to negotiate a settlement, saying it would drop its duties if the U.S. withdrew the tariffs it imposed on $7.5B of EU goods last year.

