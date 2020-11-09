CFRA moves to a Hold rating on Winnebago (WGO -9.8% ) after having a Buy rating due to the vaccine development.

"Following this morning's Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine efficacy announcement, we recommend moving to the sidelines in a name that has been a big winner from pandemic trends. However, we are leaving our estimates unchanged at this time, as we believe WGO's robust backlog will continue to support near-term earnings growth," updates analyst Garrett Nelson.

"We think a more conservative target multiple is warranted to account for an anticipated cooling of demand longer term and an expected change in investor sentiment toward RV names. However, WGO's exposure to lower-cost, higher-margin Towables, such as travel trailers, fifth wheels, and folding campers should help provide some support," he adds.

CFRA slices its 12-month price target in half to $25, which works out to 10.3X the firm's FY22 EPS estimate.