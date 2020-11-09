KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades Vista Outdoor (VSTO -12.7% ) to an Overweight rating as it notes that firearm-related stocks outperform during Democratic administrations.

"Yes, the industry is in the midst of an unprecedented run (NICS +67% YTD) via social discord, and compares will be difficult, but the range of forthcoming peaks/valleys skews to the upside, in our view. VTSO will be near zero net debt in FY22 (vs. >$1B FY17), and with shares <5x a realistic FY22E EBITDA, we see compelling valuation support, aided by strong, thematic Outdoor Product demand," updates equity research analyst Brett Andress.

The firm's price target of $30 on Vista is ~6X the FY22E EBITDA estimate vs. the historical range of 5X to 11X. After today's drop in Vista and other outdoor products stocks following the Pfizer vaccine announcement, the KeyBanc PT reps on the almost 50% upside for new VSTO investors.