National Grid (NGG +0.5% ) faces a potential breakup, as U.K. regulators are considering the separation of National Grid's electricity division from the parent company to help reach a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Telegraph reported over the weekend.

Support is growing for the ESO division to be reorganized into an independent body, according to the report, which says officials are exploring the potential structure of such an entity and how best to compensate shareholders, who would still own the main electricity transmission system for England and Wales.

U.K. regulator Ofgem accelerated the review into National Grid's structure following the national net zero target set in 2019 and following last summer's power cuts.

"Buy and hold dividend investors should stick with National Grid and ignore the short-term noise," The Global Investor wrote in a bullish report published on Seeking Alpha.