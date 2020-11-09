Cannonball Research has given a sharp increase to its price target on Roku, though the stock is taking an extended dip today along with other pandemic stay-at-home favorites on positive vaccine headlines, down 7.9% .

The firm reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $290 from $228 - a little short of some $300 targets that also followed in the wake of earnings, but today implying 24% upside.

There's "significant" opportunity to grow streaming hours monetization, the firm says, and the long-term outlook is enhanced by programmatic/incremental reach guarantee-based deals that showed up in Q3 advertising growth.

Roku swung to an operating profit on revenues that jumped 73% year-over-year in Q3 earnings reported Thursday.