Commercial Vehicle (CVGI +5.4% ) trades higher after Q3 report.

Revenue of $187.7M (-16.7% Y/Y) beats by $22.97M.

Segment revenues: Electrical Systems Segment $121.1M (-7.9% Y/Y), and Global Seating Segment $68.9M (-28%).

However, revenues were up 47.9% sequentially as warehouse automation market continues to grow and commercial vehicle markets recover, however, remain below pre-COVID levels.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4M.

The company says focus areas for future sales mix include: warehouse automation subsystems, last-mile delivery vehicles, electric vehicles, specialty vehicles and non-vehicle markets.

"We are organizationally focused on growing and winning targeted new business while leveraging our existing plant teams and footprint," says president and CEO Harold Bevis.

Net income at $4.2M or $0.13, above consensus by $0.18.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.28.

The company paid down $20M of additional debt in Q3; $15M on the revolving credit facility, and $5M of additional principal on the term loan facility.

Commercial Vehicle says North American 2020 Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 206,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 223,000 units, which supports steady demand for its products.

