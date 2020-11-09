The High Court of Manchester in the U.K. has rejected a £5B ($6.6B) lawsuit against BHP over the devastating 2015 dam collapse at the Samarco iron ore mine in Brazil.

The High Court judge said managing the largest group claim in English legal history would be like "trying to build a house of cards in a wind tunnel" and ruled the case was an "abuse of the process of the court."

The lawsuit, filed last year by 235K Brazilian people and groups including indigenous tribes and the Catholic Church, claimed the miner was "woefully negligent" in the run-up to the Samarco dam disaster.

The claimants were seeking compensation for physical and psychological injury, property damage, moving costs, loss of earnings, loss of water supply and lost fishing income.

