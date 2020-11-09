As indicated by Q3 earnings to date, business development companies' credit quality isn't "as bad as initially feared" in March and April, writes Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd.

Says Q3 non-accrual rates at cost could remain flat vs. 5.4% at the end of Q2.

"Significantly more BDCs are reporting flat/lower non-accrual levels" than Q2 2020

In BDCs, the pain is where one would expect — travel/leisure, oil & gas, and retail, etc.

"Like-for-like, the BDCs that have reported have not seen an increase in total non-accruals, though first-lien non-accruals are down and second-lien non-accruals are up," Dodd writes.

Se BDC Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) total return vs. the S&P 500 and BDC ETF BIZD over the past year:

ETFs:BIZD, BDCS, FGB, BDCY

Interested tickers: MAIN, ARCC, AINV, HTGC, OCSL

Previously: Stable credit, higher asset prices drive Ares Capital Q3 results (Oct. 27)