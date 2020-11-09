Robotics company Boston Dynamics, born at MIT and acquired by Google then SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) created the dog-like robot Spot, which helped the company attract YouTube views but not a profit.

Bloomberg sources say SoftBank is looking to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF,OTCPK:HYMTF), which has historically focused on industrial robots for factories.

Hyundai could gain control of Boston Dynamics in a deal valued at as much as $1B, said a source.

The deal isn't finalized and terms could still change.

SoftBank has been on a roll selling off non-core assets with Nvidia putting in a $40B bid or the Arm chip unit.

