Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP +6.3% ) Q3 results.

FFO per unit of 79 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 74 cents and improves from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

FFO by segment vs. year-ago:

Utilities -- $139M vs. $145M; Transport -- $135M vs. $128M; Energy -- $115M vs. $100M; Data infrastructure -- $50M vs. $36M.

Cash from operations of $776M.

The board has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.485 per unit, payable on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

“Our businesses continued to demonstrate their resilience during the third quarter, with each segment delivering solid operating results. We have also benefited from the completion of two highly cash-generative investments that align with our current strategic focus,” says Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer.

