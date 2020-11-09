eXp World (EXPI -6.3% ) reports revenue growth of 100%, gross profit +103% and adjusted EBITDA +512% in Q3.

Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 56% Y/Y to 35,877.

Residential transaction sides closed increased 95% Y/Y to 75,392 and Residential transaction volume closed increased 112% Y/Y to $23.6B.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 188% to $43.2M in the quarter.

“The momentum we saw in agent and revenue growth in the third quarter is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond,” said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer. “We’re particularly excited about a few key growth areas taking shape by the end of 2020. Not only do we expect to continue our international expansion efforts by launching brokerage operations in key markets, including South Africa, India and Mexico, but we are also moving forward with the rollout of eXp Commercial and our continued introduction of affiliated services, which ultimately, we expect to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

