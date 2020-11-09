Stocks holding vaccine-driven gains with energy in the lead as oil soars

The broader market is still on track for its biggest gain since April 8.

The S&P (SP500) is up 3.3% , while the Nasdaq (COMP) is up 0.8% . The Dow (DJI) is surging 4.8% with outsize gains from Boeing and American Express.

Energy continues to lead the charge, soaring 16% as prospects for global economic activity pushed crude futures up 9%.

Pfizer is jumping 12% as its vaccine proves 90% effective in early trials.

The Communication Services sector (NYSEARCA:XLC) is bringing up the rear, but still higher. And the stocks leading are a good indicator of how the recovery trade is working today. Live Nation is up 23%, advertising companies Omicron and Interpublic are up more than 13% and Disney is up 11%.

The yield curve is steepening, helping rate-sensitive stocks. The 10-year Treasury is up to 0.96%, up about 14 basis points, hitting levels it hasn't seen since March before the lockdown.