White House transition calls into question Fannie, Freddie release plans
Nov. 09, 2020 1:46 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The current White House's push to release mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +2.2%) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +2.6%) from government control is now in doubt after former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have won the presidency.
- That gives Trump officials until Jan. 20 to make what changes they can at the government-sponsored enterprises and the country's $10T housing-finance system.
- If the Trump administration's plans don't progress before the change in administration, FNMA and FMCC shareholders, including hedge funds such as Paulson & Co., stand to lose.
- Reports suggest that the GSE's release from government control isn't a priority for a Biden administration, although housing financing is, writes Odeon Capital's Dick Bove.
- That means "Republicans must now stop dithering on the GSE issue," Bove writes.
- Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, they have the power to do the following without requesting any action from Congress or the president, Bove said:
- Declare the senior preferred shares, which are owned by the government, to be paid in full and that all their dividend requirements have been met;
- Establish a consent decree that would allow FNMA and FMCC to operate without having the requisite capital now, but require them to obtain it in the next five years.
- If those actions are taken, Bove sees it as highly likely that junior preferred shares in Fannie and Freddie will rise sharply.
- The government took control of Fannie and Freddie in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The government eventually added more than $187B to the two GSEs and, in return, received warrants to acquire almost 80% of their shares as well as senior preferred stock that now has a balance of ~$222B.
- Another caveat: In December, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear a case brought by shareholders that challenges changes made to the GSEs' bailout agreements in 2012.
- As part of that case, the court could decide on whether the Federal Housing Finance director, who oversees the GSEs, can be dismissed at will by the president. That decision is expected by the middle of 2021.
- A federal court in New Orleans has already declared that the FHFA director position is unconstitutional, giving the president the power to remove the FHFA director at will, Bove said in his note.
- Other related ticker: (OTCQB:FNMAS +2.1%), (OTCQB:FNMAT +2.3%), (OTCQB:FMCKJ +2.0%), (OTCQB:FMCCH +3.1%).