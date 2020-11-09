Telesat and the government of Canada have completed a C$600M agreement on the company's advanced low earth orbit satellite constellation.

Key Telesat owner Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) is up 13.5% .

The deal enables Internet/mobility service providers to get capacity on the constellation at discount rates to bring broadband to rural, Northern and Indigenous communities in Canada. Telesat is eligible for payments over a 10-year period once the satellites enter service.

Service providers in the deal will see greatly reduced rates for access, on a first-come first-served basis, and will offer broadband service speeds of at least 50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload with unlimited data. Mobility providers in the deal will offer LTE services.