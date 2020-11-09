Morgan Stanley forecasts electric vehicles to grow at a CAGR of positive 28% through 20203 off the pre-COVID base, while ICE vehicle sales are forecast to see a CAGR drop of 3%. "

The roughly 30% gap in underlying market growth rates, when compounded over several years, has the potential to create some substantial disparities in supplier revenue growth and operating performance that may not be fully reflected in current share prices," notes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas and team have done some resetting of ratings and price targets within the auto supplier sector based off the new EV mix.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) (Equal-weight, price target up to $26 from $15): "EW on 5% upside and balanced bull/bear. Self-help potential in seating margins balanced by high financial leverage. Limited upside to fair value and a balanced risk-reward skew."

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) (Equal-weight, price target to $8 from $4.): "We are EW despite 12% upside to PT and modestly positive bull vs. bear skew as we see wide range of outcomes driven by their GM relationship (ICE content loss vs. Ultium BEV win rate), which leaves us on the sidelines for now. Bear case: lose GM share; bull case win GM EV content."

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), (Downgrade to Underweight, price target to $27 from $23): "UW driven by 27% downside to price target as we see challenging trade-offs of growth-over-market vs. margins as highly profitable ICE solutions are replaced by more commoditized, solid state e-solutions. Justification of PT Implied Multiple:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) (Overweight, price target to $175 from $93): " ~35% upside to target with >100% to bull case vs. 42% downside to bear. A solid combo of a thriving seating business with e-Systems opportunity well positioned for our BEV growth. We look for higher growth vs. market through 2030. Justification of PT Implied Multiple:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (Downgrade to Underweight, price target to $45 from $36): "Roughly 20% downside to our target with unfavorable risk-reward skew (20% upside to bull vs. 50% downside to bear) puts us back in the UW camp. MGA is a strong operator that we believe must innovate faster to keep content relevant in an BEV future."

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) (Underweight, price target to $5 from $2): "Around 40% downside to our target with high volatility justifies the UW. We see TEN's CO2 legacy (exhaust systems), combined with high financial leverage, as creating difficulties in the company's ability to pivot to more BEV content."

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) (Underweight, price target to $65 from $28): "While the bull-bear skew is balanced, the 32% downside to our base case target keeps us UW. Above market growth on cockpit digitization but we believe the current price discounts far too much on the margin side vs. our estimates... Our target implies 5.7x. which discounts a 5% EBITDA CAGR and below consensus estimates through FY22... yet is still a chunky premium to the peer-group."

