Global Ship Lease (GSL +9.0% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 6.9% Y/Y to $ $70.52M; Company says, throughout 2H, the container shipping sector demonstrated remarkable resilience, discipline in pricing and capacity management, and surprisingly robust demand.

Normalized net income increased by 28% Y/Y to $13.84M.

Fleet utilization for the three month ended September 30, 2020 was 94.8%, compared to 94.3% a year ago.

Company's Contract Cover:

Vessel operating expenses were up 18.1% Y/Y to $25.4M for the quarter, due to additional ownership days as a result of the acquisition of six vessels since July 1, 2019.

Operating income increased slightly by 0.5% Y/Y to $28.83M; and Adj. EBITDA increased by 2.1% Y/Y to $41.61M.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $46.12M and for YTD was $84.73M.

Contracted revenue was $749M, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.6 years.

Company agreed fifteen charter extensions and new charters increasing contracted Adj. EBITDA for 2021 to $144.2M representing ~90%.

Moody’s recently improved the credit outlook for Global Ship Lease to B3 / Positive from B3 / Stable.

