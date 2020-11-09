Influencer marketing firm IZEA is jumping 26.9% after reporting it has a mid-six-figure contract with a branch of the U.S. military.

That would be its biggest award from a federal agency, a move it's built up to with a string of campaigns for state and local agencies.

“We are excited to see our federal government more aggressively investing in influencer marketing," says Chairman/CEO Ted Murphy. "It is a clear sign that influencer marketing is now mainstream and a key component of any marketing strategy.