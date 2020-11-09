"If the gold bet works, the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bet will work better," says hedge funder Stan Druckenmiller in a CNBC appearance.

Bitcoin, he says, has plenty of attraction as an asset class and store of value to not just millennials, but West Coast tech-types. It's been around 13 years and picks up more branding value each day, he notes.

He adds that has far more of his money in gold than he does in the most popular of cryptocurrencies.

Druckenmiller joins Paul Tudor Jones, Jack Dorsey, Michael Saylor, among others in putting a portion of their vast wealth in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin evangelist Raoul Pal: "The significance of the world's greatest and most respected money manager - Stan Druckenmiller - saying just now that he is long bitcoin can not be overstated. That has removed every obstacle for any hedge fund or endowment to invest."

Previously: Paul Tudor Jones estimates he has 1-2% of assets in Bitcoin (May 11)