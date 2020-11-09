Recro Pharma (REPH +21.2%) Q3 results:
Revenue $19.3M (+24% Q/Q), beats consensus by $2.96M.
Revenue decreased $6M compared to previous year same quarter as a result of customer ordering patterns in the prior year and the loss of Verapamil SR market share.
Interest expense was $14.7M vs. $13.9M prior.
Cash and cash equivalents of $21.5M as of September 30, 2020.
Net loss of $2.1M or loss/share of $0.09, beats consensus by $0.11, compares to a net loss of $4.3M or loss/share of $0.18 last year.
“In November, we signed a three-year extension to our Licensing and Supply Agreement with Lannett, a generic pharmaceutical company, for manufacturing of Verelan PM, Verelan SR and Verapamil PM. The signing of this agreement included a $1.9M up front cash payment, and a $0.5M per year licensing fee for each of the three extension years, ending on December 31, 2024. Collectively, these initiatives contributed a 24% increase in revenues during the third quarter compared to the second quarter.” commented Gerri Henwood, President and CEO.
