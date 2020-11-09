Like stocks of hotel operators themselves, the shares of lodging REITs revive on the news that a vaccine candidate has achieved a 90% efficacy rate in a late trial.

That gives the sector hope that people will start traveling again once a vaccine is widely distributed. While some leisure travel has already resumed, business group bookings have largely stopped due to the pandemic.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) surges 25% , Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) jumps 18% , Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gains 34% , and Host Hotels (NASDAQ:HST) rises 31% .

And while, they've made substantial gains in today's sessions, they're still down significantly from the start of the year. For example, CLDT is still down 59% since the beginning of the year.

See CLDT's share performance against peers CLDT and AHT and how they compare with SPY ETF, which tracks the S&P 500, since the beginning of the year: