At tomorrow's One More Thing event, JPMorgan says Apple's (AAPL +0.3% ) most important announcement will be the new SKU supported by the first generation of the custom in-house silicon Apple has designed for Macs.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee lists the benefits of the new SKU: "1) a wider addressable volume opportunity with introduction of a SKU priced between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro; 2) faster pace of technological innovation onapplication processor chipsets once Apple has control on the design roadmap; 3) lower BOM across all Mac devices once the in-house chips are leveraged at scale across the line up."

Chatterjee forecasts a 10-15M unit opportunity for the new SKU vs. 14M for the Air and 5M for the Pro, offering a roughly $15B revenue opportunity for Apple.

Background: Apple already uses custom silicon for the iPhone and iPad, and the Mac change will start Apple's two-year breakup with Intel chips.

The in-house silicon will be based on Arm architecture. Nvidia (NVDA -4.2% ) offered $40B to SoftBank to acquire Arm. The silicon will likely be made by Apple foundry partner TSMC (TSM -2.3% ).

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating and $150 price target on Apple.

