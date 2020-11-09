In patients with calcified peripheral artery lesions treated with a drug-coated balloon, those who were pretreated with Shockwave Medical's (SWAV +5.9% ) intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) had better outcomes than those pretreated (n=306) with percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). Results were presented at VIVA20.

The primary endpoint of 30-day procedural success, defined as residual stenosis 30% or less without flow-limiting dissection, favored the IVL group in the site-reported analysis (90.1% vs. 64.5%; treatment effect, 25.6%; 16.5-34.4)

Additionally, IVL was associated with a statistically significant reduction in diameter stenosis, arterial dissections and bail-out stenting, versus angioplasty.

Postprocedure percent diameter stenosis was lower in the IVL group (27.3% vs. 30.5%), and 66% of patients in the IVL group attained percent diameter stenosis of 30% or less compared with 52% of patents from the PTA group.

Dissection of grade C or worse occurred in 3.5% of the IVL group vs. 15.1% of the PTA group, a relative risk reduction of 77%. More patients in the PTA group than in the IVL group required postdilatation (5.2% vs. 17%) and stenting (4.6% vs. 18.3%).