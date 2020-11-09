Uber (UBER +8.5% ) and Lyft (LYFT +26.5% ) are among the pandemic-pressured stocks surging into the green today after Pfizer's positive phase 2/3 data for a coronavirus vaccine.

Lyft suffered more during the pandemic because Uber had a pandemic tailwind behind its Eats delivery business, while Lyft had no strong secondary unit to offset the rideshare losses.

Lyft is scheduled to report Q3 results after the bell tomorrow. Consensus estimates expect $489.26M in revenue and a loss per share of $0.90.

Other Q3 analyst estimates: Adjusted EBITDA loss, $252.2M; Active riders, 12.8M; Revenue per active rider, $38.66.

Last quarter, Lyft reported a 61% Y/Y revenue drop and 60% decline in active riders. The company did report a better than expected adjusted EBITDA loss of $280.2M vs. the $290.8M loss consensus.

Last week, Uber reported a 53% Y/Y decline in Mobility revenue with a 50% drop in Mobility bookings.

Uber's results pulled both companies back from the rally that followed the Prop. 22 ballot victory in California, which means the companies don't have to classify drivers as employees.