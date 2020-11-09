TEGNA (TGNA +5.1% ) Q3 reports show revenue up 34% to $738M, beats consensus by $1.42M.

Political revenues were $116M, a new third quarter record; subscription revenue of $317M was up 32%; advertising and marketing services revenue of $299M, almost flat Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $259M, a 65% jump Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA margin equaled 35.1%.

Net income of $132M or GAAP EPS of $0.59, misses consensus by $0.01.

Company ended the quarter with total debt of $3.9B and net leverage of 4.50x.

Free cash flow as a percentage of combined 2019/20 revenue is now expected to be 20%-21%, exceeding the pre-COVID 2020 guidance of 19%-20%.

CEO Dave Lougee comments: "Our record single quarter revenue performance in the third quarter reflects the strength and durability of our business model and ongoing focus of our Board and management to deliver on our long-term strategy. Local news continues to be the preferred medium for viewers to receive important, timely information, which we have seen play out several times this year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice demonstrations, and the 2020 elections. The strategic positioning of our portfolio, including our recent acquisitions, has served us well and our stations, journalists and all our employees have demonstrated resilience throughout this challenging period."

