A recent shake-up at ESPN (DIS +13% ) is having its effect on the top ranks, with content chief Connor Schell exiting to set up an independent production company, and content VP Jodi Markley retiring with an exit date of April 2.

That follows news that ESPN is cutting about 500 jobs including 300 layoffs - about 10% of the workforce.

Burke Magnus, executive VP, Programming and Original Content, will be responsible for programming acquisition and scheduling, as well as ESPN and ESPN Plus original content development and scheduling.

Tina Thornton, senior VP, Content Operations, will now lead the network's remote operations and events, Creative Works and Creative Services, ESPN Synergy and the ESPN Next program.

Among other shifts, Chara-Lynn Aguiar will focus on strategic development; Stephanie Druley will co-lead production, along with Norby Williamson; Laura Gentile will be responsible for ESPN brand creative marketing; Thomas Hennessy will manage financial matters and budgets; Rob King will be responsible for journalistic direction; Chris LaPlaca will lead internal/external communications; Kevin Merida will work on expansion of The Undefeated; Diane Morse will guide ESPN on legal matters and governmental affairs; Paul Richardson will oversee HR; Mark Walker will identify and develop collaborative relationships.