BTIG is positive on VF Corporation's (VFC +12.5% ) deal to acquire lifestyle streetwear apparel/footwear brand Supreme for $2.1B.

Analyst Camilo Lyon notes that VFC is paying less than 15X EV/EBITDA for the property, a discount to other high-quality brands that are trading north of 20X forward EBITDA.

"We squarely believe this is the right asset at the right time for VFC as we see many reasons to like this deal, from a strategic, fundamental, and a financial perspective," updates Lyon.

He says Supreme is a pristinely viewed brand rooted in East Coast street/skate culture that has steadily grown ~20% annually in the last four years. In addition, Supreme's core consumer is called one that already spans a broad age and income demographic to give VFC an opportunity for pure growth.

Looking ahead, Lyon believes VFC will likely remain active on the M&A front.

BTIG hikes its price target on Buy-rated VFC to $102.

See the full details on VF Corporation's acquisition of Supreme