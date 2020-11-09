Adobe in talks for $1.5B acquisition of work management software partner Workfront - Bloomberg

Adobe (ADBE -3.2% ) is reportedly in talks to buy online work management software company Workfront for $1.5B, according to Bloomberg sources.

Adobe and Workfront have an existing partnership that provides Adobe users with an integrated enterprise management platform.

The deal could be announced as soon as today, say Bloomberg's sources.

With the acquisition, Adobe would compete with the likes of Atlassian (TEAM -3.6% ) and Asana (ASAN -1.7% ).

Workfront had raised $100M in private funding.

