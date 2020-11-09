Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF +16.9% ) has agreed to sell its 50% share in Elizabeth River Crossings for $625M to Abertis and Manulife Investment Management. The company said that the final purchase price could be adjusted.

Elizabeth River was established by Skanska and Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets, in 2012 as part of a public-private partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The project was to renovate existing tunnels, construct a new tunnel and extend a freeway in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area in Virginia and assume all tolling operations and maintenance of the facilities through 2070. construction of the new Midtown Tunnel was completed by a Skanska-led construction joint venture in 2016, almost a year ahead of schedule.

Deal is expected to close by the end of this year.