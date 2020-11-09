General Motors (GM +4.9% ) says it will hire 3K employees across its engineering, design and IT divisions in an effort to increase diversity as well as contribute to the company's electric vehicle platform.

The hiring is expected to take place through the end of Q1 in 2021.

"This will clearly show that we're committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs," notes GM President Mark Reuss on the hiring blitz.

Shares of GM are solidly higher with the broad market today on enthusiasm over Pfizer's announcement of a 90% efficacy rate with its COVID-19 vaccine.