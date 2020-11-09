Ahead of earnings set for after the market close, LiveRamp (RAMP +1.2% ) today named Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan to its board.

Sivaramakrishnan was previously CEO/co-founder of Drawbridge, which was acquired by LinkedIn in 2019; she currently leads the Drawbridge integration and identity charter for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

And previously she was a senior research scientist at mobile ad firm AdMob, acquired by Google in 2010.

She's also served as director at iHeartMedia.

In its earnings reports, LiveRamp is expected to post EPS of -$0.07 on revenue of $100.44M (which would be 11.4% growth); it's seen 10 upward revisions to EPS estimates in the past 90 days.