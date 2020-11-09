Tech selling into close pushes Nasdaq into the red, S&P gains halve

Sharp selling into the close turned what looked like a record-setting day into a solid rally, with money coming out of technology stocks.

The S&P 500 (SP500) rose 1.2% after having risen nearly 4% earlier on the enthusiasm of a vaccine possible getting emergency use authorization this month.

The Nasdaq (COMP) ended down, off 1.5% . And the Dow (DJI) rose 3% .

Cyclical stocks remained in the lead, but the selloff in megacaps had its usual outsize effect on the major averages.

After a session of across-the-board gains, selling started in earnest in the last half hour of trading.

The homes of the megacaps, Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).

In the Fab 5, Amazon and Facebook fell more than 5%. Only Alphabet managed a very slight gain.

Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) also fell, with Clorox, one of the original pandemic trades, dropping nearly 11%.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the biggest gainer, soaring as crude futures jumped more than 7%, getting close to $40/barrel, but off highs.

Rates also surged, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising more than 10 basis points to 0.92%.

Carnival Cruise Lines was the big recovery winner, up nearly 40%. Biogen's selloff from the setback of its Alzheimer's drug put it at the bottom of the S&P, down 28%.