Evergy (EVRG +5.3% ) spiked into the close before pulling back a bit, following a Reuters report that NextEra Energy (NEE -0.3% ) made a ~$15B all-stock offer for company.

NextEra's bid valued Evergy in the mid $60s/share, but Evergy turned down the offer as inadequate and required a detailed plan to overcome regulatory hurdles to a deal, according to the report, which adds that it is unclear whether NextEra will make a new approach.

Evergy solicited takeover bids earlier this year under pressure from Elliott Management and reportedly attracted interest from NextEra, but Evergy decided over the summer to remain independent; it is not clear what prompted NextEra's latest takeover approach.