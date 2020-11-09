Clipper Realty FFO misses by $0.04, misses on revenue

Nov. 09, 2020 4:09 PM ETClipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)CLPRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR): Q3 FFO of $0.06 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $29.61M (+0.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.08M.
  • "Despite the continuing headwinds, our properties are currently 93% leased and our Q3 rent collection rate was over 97%. We have a strong liquidity position with $105M of cash on the balance sheet, consisting of $82.9M of unrestricted cash and $22.1M of restricted cash, and have no debt maturities on any operating properties until 2027," co-chairman & CEO David Bistricer commented.
  Press Release
