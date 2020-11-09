Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares dip 1.7% AH to $2.30 after Q3 results beat on EPS but missed on revenue.

The company reported $0.06M in sales (up 50% Y/Y, $0.13 shy of consensus) and a loss per share of $0.18, which is $0.02 above consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved from $6.03M in last year's quarter to a $5.5M loss this year.

The company ended the quarter with $17.3M in cash and equivalents, $3.2M in financing funds receivable, and no debt.

"Interest in our charging solutions continues to expand across a variety of vertical markets, including military, industrial, and medical sensors and tracking applications. We continue to develop partnerships to drive the ecosystems toward the broad adoption of WattUp,” says CEO Stephen Rizzone. “Our progress in the quarter has enabled the WattUp technology to have a smaller footprint that we believe will offer a more cost effective and appealing solution to all type of device manufacturers. We believe we are building a solid foundation for growth."

