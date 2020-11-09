Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) focused on its $1B targeted perpetual preferred equity program, a greater utilization of its cost-efficient revolving credit facility, retirement of higher cost liabilities, and increased originations in senior secured debt and selected equity investments in its fiscal Q1.

Still, fiscal Q1 net investment income of cents per share of 15 cents trailed the 17 cents consensus estimate and falls from 16 cents in fiscal Q4 and 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NAV per share of $8.40 vs. $8.18 at June 30, 2020.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $142.9M, vs. average analyst estimate of $146.7M; compares with $145.2M in the previous quarter and $161.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Control investments interest income was $48.7M vs. $48.6M in Q4 and $50.9M in the year-ago quarter; non-control/non-affiliate investments interest income was $51.3M vs. $50.9M in Q4 and $62.0M a year earlier; and structured credit securities interest income rose/fell to $24.9M from $22.1M in Q4 and $32.9M in Q1 2020.

Q1 total originations were $177.1M vs. $56.9M in the quarter ended June 30, 2020; total repayments were $145.4M vs. $72.4M in the previous quarter.

Q1 originations, net of repayments, came to $31.7M vs. -$15.5M in the previous quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Prospect Capital NII misses by $0.02, misses on total investment income (Nov. 9)