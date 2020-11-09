RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 2.5% in early postmarket going after Q3 earnings where it easily cleared expectations on top and bottom lines as subscriptions and recurring revenue continued to post strong performance.

Revenues overall rose 30%, while subscription revenue rose 33% to $280M. Annualized exit monthly recurring subs rose 34%, to $1.2B.

Sub-measures for the monthly recurring subs rose across the board: RingCentral Office ARR was up 36% to $1.1B; Mid-market and enterprise ARR rose 49% to $633M; Enterprise ARR rose 55% to $401M; Channel ARR rose 59% to $419M.

GAAP operating loss widened to $30M from a year-ago loss of $11M; on a non-GAAP basis, operating income rose to $31M from $22M.

Cash and equivalents came to $746M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $315M-$318M (above consensus for $307.6M), with subscription revenue up 27-28% to $290.5M-$292.5M; operating margin of 10.0%-10.1%; and EPS of $0.26-$0.27, vs. consensus for $0.26.

For the full year, it's raising its revenue guidance to $1.164B-$1.167B (growth of 29%, and above expectations for $1.14B). It's raising operating margin expectations to 9.7%, and boosting EPS guidance to $0.96 (from $0.92-$0.94), above consensus for $0.93.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release