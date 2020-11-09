Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) provides a business update alongside its Q3 report.

"We will continue to collaborate with the CDC on next steps to relaunch operations with a shared goal of protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” says CEO Frank Del Rio.

"While we have a long road of recovery ahead of us, we are encouraged by the continued demand for future cruise vacations, especially from our loyal past guests, across all three of our brands.”

NCLH says its overall cumulative booked position for the first half of 2021 remains below historical ranges as expected due to the current uncertain environment, but is line with historical averages for the second half of 2021. Pricing for full year 2021 is in line with pre-pandemic levels, even after including the dilutive impact of future cruise credits.

NCLH closed the day up 27% on vaccine relief from investors.

