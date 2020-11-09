Confirming the Bloomberg report from earlier today, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announces it will acquire Workfront, the work management platform for marketers, for $1.5B.

Adobe will add Workfront to its Experience Cloud.

Workforce has more than 3,000 customers and 1M users. As longstanding partners, Adobe and Workforce already shared over 1,000 customers.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of Adobes FY21.

Adobe shares are up 1% AH to $476.

