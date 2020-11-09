Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) slumps 20% after hours in reaction to results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, ADVISE, evaluating etrasimod (APD334) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at week 12 versus placebo.

Between weeks 4-8, the trial was impacted by "unwarranted" dose interruption (not related to drug safety) in 19% (n=9) of the participants in the 2 mg arm. Adjusting for this interruption, via a post-hoc completer analysis with participants receiving full therapeutic exposure, etrasimod 2 mg showed statistically significant effect on the EASI score compared to placebo (weeks 4 and 12), EASI-75 at week 4, vIGA at week 12 and pruritis through week 8.

About a third of the patients in the 2 mg group achieved clear or almost clear skin.

No new safety signals were observed.

Phase 3 studies are next up.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.