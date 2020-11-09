Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue rose 2.7% Y/Y in Q3 to $94.4M despite softer demand from the foodservice channel. Growth during the quarter was driven mainly by increased retail channel sales, which helped to offset the decline in foodservice channel sales due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on

Gross profit fell to 28.9% sales vs. 35.6% a year ago and 28.9% consensus. The decrease was primarily due to lower net price realization as a result of higher trade discounts and lower absorption of fixed overhead production costs as the company scaled back production during the quarter to draw down inventory levels.

Net income was $19.3M vs. $4.1M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.3M vs. $13.14M consensus.

Beyond Meat says it continues to experience a meaningful slowdown in its foodservice business as stay-at-home advisories and restrictions on foodservice locations’ operating capacity have resulted in closures or significantly curtailed operations of many of its foodservice customers. No formal guidance was issued.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 22.13% in AH trading to $114.93 after falling 4.05% during the regular session.

