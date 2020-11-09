Economic recovery could be derailed by vaccine delays, Fed report says

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic "have increased the vulnerabilities of the financial system to future shocks, including additional waves of substantial COVID-19 outbreaks," the Federal Reserve said in its November 2020 Financial Stability Report.

Asset prices remain vulnerable to "significant declines" if investor risk sentiment falls or the economic recovery weakens, the Fed said.

While most forecasters expect a moderate recovery in economic output in the U.S. in the near-term, "uncertainty surrounding this outcome is unusually high," the Fed said, very similar to wording used in the FOMC's statement last week.

Extended delays in the production or distribution of a successful vaccine could "derail the nascent recovery and strain financial markets and financial institutions," especially those sectors that were hurt most by the pandemic.

Also notes that "climate change adds a layer of economic uncertainty and risk that we have only begun to incorporate into our analysis of financial stability."

A no-trade-deal Brexit remains a risk to the European and U.S. financial systems.

"Adverse developments in emerging market economies with vulnerable economies could spill over to the United States," pointing to the potential for a sudden price correction in China could put pressure on firms, particularly Chinese property developers who are already highly indebted.

The report also points to leverage at life insurance companies at post-2008 highs; leverage also remains elevated at hedge funds relative to the past five years.