Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is up 7.1% after hours, recouping a regular session-decline after Q3 earnings where it beat expectations easily on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose 62% to $61M (as reported); they were up 12% on a pro forma basis (adding in Telaria; Magnite formed this spring with the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria).

Particularly strong: Connected TV revenue was $11.1M, up 51% pro forma, and non-CTV video showed year-over-year growth as well.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis (to $10.5M).

EBITDA more than doubled, though, to $13.7M from $6.1M.

“We are very pleased to post strong third quarter results with growth across all formats including CTV, non-CTV video, mobile and display; and these trends are continuing into the fourth quarter," says CEO Michael Barrett.

"We believe a meaningful portion of our growth is coming from broad market share gains, which demonstrates the strength of our go to market strategy as a combined company, and are positive signs for our non-CTV video business. In programmatic ad-supported CTV, we continue to benefit from the acceleration of cord cutting, spend moving to programmatic from direct sales, inventory growth and overall consumer adoption rates," he continues.

For Q4, it expects revenues of $72M-$75M (above consensus for $67.5M).

