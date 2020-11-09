Mall-owner Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is "encouraged" by improvements in shopper traffic, retailer sales, and tenant rent collection across its portfolio, said Chairman, CEO and President David Simon.

Still, SPG falls 6.3% in after-hours trading after Q3 FFO per share of $2.05 misses the $2.12 consensus estimate and drifted down from $2.12 in Q2 and $3.05 in the year-ago quarter.

In regular trading today, SPG surged 28% after Pfizer/BioNTech's Phase 2/3 trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 90% effectiveness.

Q3 total revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.16B consensus, $1.06B in Q2 and $1.42B in Q3 2019.

Q3 comparable property net operating income growth -24.4% Y/Y vs. 18.5% in Q2; portfolio NOI fell 22.4% Y/Y.

All of Simon's properties are now open; during Q3, seven retail properties in California were temporarily closed on July 15 in accordance with governmental orders; six of them reopened on Aug. 31, with the seventh reopening on Oct. 7.

As of Nov. 6, 2020, SPG has collected from its U.S. retail portfolio 72% of its net billed rents for Q2 and 85% of net billed rents for Q3.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Simon Property FFO misses by $0.24, misses on revenue (Nov. 9)