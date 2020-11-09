Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q3 results:

Revenue: $51.4M (+0.6%), cannabis revenue: $31.4M (-11.5%); Adult use: $19.9M (+25.9%).

Net loss: ($2.3M) (+93.7%); loss/share: ($); non-GAAP EBITDA: ($1.5M) (+93.2%).

Kilogram equivalents sold: 5,107 (-52.9%).

Average cannabis net selling price per gram: $6.15 (+89.2%). Increase due to continued shift in distribution channels and product mix, sales to higher potency and higher priced products.

Average cannabis net cost per gram: $4.23 (+85.5%). Increase due to discontinuation of bulk sales, higher costs of cannabis 2.0 products.

2020 guidance: positive or break-even non-GAAP EBITDA.

Shares up 3% after hours.

Tilray EPS beats by $0.19, misses on revenue